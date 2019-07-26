WESTWOOD, Mo. – He’s 105 years old and a living legend at Westwood Country Club.

5 On Your Side’s sports director Frank Cusumano spent the day on the greens with Jay Straus.

Straus won the City Golf Championship at Soldan in 1931. He’s won 11 championships at Westwood Country Club – not including the side bets he’s made.

In the past year, he shot a 45 for nine holes.

His personality has made him popular at Westwood Country Club.

“I do right by people, like people and you have to be a friend to have a friend,” Straus said.

If he’s not at Westwood Country Club, you might see him at Lester’s in Ladue.