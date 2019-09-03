ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas was a Cy Young candidate in 2018, a National League All-Star, certainly the Cardinals' best pitcher.

Yet at Spring Training back in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, it may be a little-known, unsuspecting picture hanging at a local haunt of which may be the 30-year-old's most proud accomplishment to date.

"That’s something, ya know, a little boys’ dream right there," said Mikolas.

Mikolas grew up in Jupiter, many times grabbing his favorite sandwich from The Connection Subs before going to the beach or after playing a game.

“Since elementary school, getting subs, going to the beach, going on the boat, after a baseball game," said Miles regarding his favorite local eatery.

“They just do it right," he said. “Gotta get the meatball sub.”

On the "wall-of-fame" inside the deli? Burt Reynolds, Tiger Woods, Joe Namath, Rick Ankiel -- several stars who have bought a sandwich at the local hot-spot. And now, added to that wall, Mr. Mikolas.

“It’s an incredible honor to be up on that wall and when I found out I was just beside myself. It’s awesome," said Mikolas.

Charlie Rinzo has been the owner of Connection Subs for 25 years. He's thrilled that his meatball subs are a Mikolas staple.

“Keeps him healthy, the great meatballs. Helps his pitching arm," said Rinzo with a straight face.

Connection Subs may be an unsuspecting place for a celebrity sighting. But that’s another reason why it’s great. It’s also another reason it’s perfect for Mikolas, who, by the way, still wouldn’t mind having a new reason to brag at next year’s Spring Training.

When asked what he would choose between his picture up on a local wall-of-fame at Connection Subs or a World Series ring, the answer was a no-brainer.

“I’ll take the World Series ring. I think that would be the ultimate sporting achievement," said Mikolas.