ST. LOUIS — Hannah Friedrich isn't even through her first full season as a Saint Louis Billiken, yet she's on pace to possibly be one of the best soccer players the school has ever had.

Friedrich has 10 goals this season, including two recent game-winning goals that have helped propel the Bills through an 11-game winning streak, the second longest in the nation. She ranks second in the Atlantic 10 in points and is tied for the league lead in assists. And she's already tied for 4th all-time in Bills history for points (27) in a single season, while also tied 6th for all-time goals in a season (10).

And she's only a freshman.

The Hazelwood West grad recently won A-10 Co-Offensive Player Of The Week and A-10 Rookie Of The Week. She also ranks top 10 in the country in points, goals and assists for freshmen.

Hear from Hannah and her head coach, Katie Shields, in the video above to learn more about her work ethic and how she plans to make history as a Bill.

