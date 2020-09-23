Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas top Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose to christen new Payne's Valley course in Missouri

Tiger and company put on quite the show in Missouri on Tuesday

HOLLISTER, Mo. — There was some major golf star power in Missouri on Tuesday.

To christen the new "Payne's Valley" golf course in southwest Missouri designed by none other than Tiger Woods, Woods and Justin Thomas topped Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose to claim the first Payne's Valley Cup.

Woods and Thomas edged McIlroy and Rose on the final hole with a closest to the pin tiebreaker.

McIlroy and Rose won the best ball part of the match, Woods and Thomas won the alternate shot stretch of the match, and in head-to-head match play, each team got a point.

It came down to the special 19th hole at Payne's Valley, where a closest to the pin shot from Thomas won the match for him and Woods.

The closest to the pin on the 19th hole at Payne's Valley....



⛳ @JustinThomas34 ⛳ #PaynesValleyCup pic.twitter.com/OEonU1UV9F — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 22, 2020

Golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player also played the final 19th hole, making pars.

Payne's Valley is the newest course near the Lake of the Ozarks and is set to open to the public on Thursday. The course is the first public-designed course from Woods and is named after the late golfer Payne Stewart, who is from Springfield, Missouri.

Tuesday's Payne's Valley Cup was held to raise money for the Payne Stewart Foundation.