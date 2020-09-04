Former St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is not happy.

The former offensive rookie of the year in St. Louis was recently released by the Rams in March and has since signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

But, Gurley is saying his former employer still owes him money.

"@RamsNFL Past due. Send me money ASAP," Gurley wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Pro Football Talk with NBC Sports, Gurley is still owed a fully guaranteed roster bonus of $7.55 million, even though the Rams cut the running back on March 19. The Rams could see part of that total offset, with Gurley now signed to a new team, but $5.05 million of that bonus was still guaranteed.

In July of 2018, the Rams signed Gurley to a four-year, $60 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. It was the biggest deal for a running back in the NFL at the time. Gurley hasn't been quite the same for the Rams over the past two seasons, as injuries have hampered his once electric play.

Gurley isn't the only former Ram upset with his old employer, either.

The team also released veteran linebacker Clay Matthews the same day as Gurley, and Matthews is also claiming the Rams owe him money.

"You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too," Matthews tweeted to Gurley on Wednesday.

So, aside from former players claiming they're owed money, having no first round draft picks the next two years, facing lawsuits in St. Louis and being behind schedule and over budget on their new stadium in Los Angeles, everything is going fine for Stan Kroenke and company.

