Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 26: US men fly for gymnastics gold

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. men’s gymnastics team tries to get on the podium in the team final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Plus two U.S. beach volleyball teams are back in action while the U.S. women’s volleyball team faces China. And more medals will be awarded in the pool.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Monday, which spans Monday night and Tuesday morning in Japan. For livestreams for all events, go to nbcolympics.com and click on “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
12:00pm ET: NBC Daytime Coverage
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime Coverage
11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
1:00am ET: Women's Water Polo, USA vs. China
1:50am ET: Shooting, Men's and Women's Skeet Finals
2:00am ET: Diving, Men's Synchro 10m Platform - Final
2:00am ET: Cycling, Men's Mountain Bike
4:00am ET: Equestrian, Dressage Team Grand Prix Special
4:55am ET: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Italy vs. USA
5:30am ET: Men's Rugby, USA vs. Ireland
6:00am ET: Swimming, heats in Women's 200m freestyle, 200m IM, 1,500m freestyle, Men's 200m butterfly
6:00am ET: Gymnastics, Men's Team Final - Main Coverage
6:00am ET: Gymnastics, Men's Team Final - USA Tracker
8:00am ET: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. China
5:30pm ET: Women's Triathlon
6:00pm ET: Surfing, Men's Quarterfinals
8:20pm ET: Surfing, Women's Quarterfinals
9:30pm ET: Swimming, finals in Men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and Women's 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke
10:05pm ET: Women's Volleyball, China vs. USA
10:45pm ET: Surfing, Men's Semifinals
11:59pm ET: Softball, Bronze Medal Game
11:59pm ET: Surfing, Women's Semifinals
