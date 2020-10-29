Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa hired in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox made the news official on social media Thursday afternoon

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa is officially heading back to the dugout – this time in Chicago.

The former St. Louis Cardinals skipper was hired to be the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. The team made the news official on social media Thursday afternoon.

“Tony La Russa, a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Series champion and a four-time winner of the Manager of the Year Award, has been named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox,” the team tweeted.

La Russa is coming out of retirement to take the new role. The 76-year-old stepped down from managing after the Cardinals’ World Series title in 2011.

The new job is a bit of a full circle moment for the skipper. La Russa started his career as a manager with the White Sox in 1979, managing in Chicago for eight years.

Since his retirement at the end of 2011, La Russa has worked in the front office for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and was a special assistant for the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels.

La Russa was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, and would be the first manager in baseball history to be elected to the Hall of Fame, and then come out of retirement to manage again.