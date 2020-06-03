ST. LOUIS — Tough Mudder enthusiasts, I've got some dirt for you!



Our event in St. Louis has been canceled! Yes, I say "our" because I am affected by this cancellation just like you. My husband and I were signed up along with 10 others on my team! There were several obstacles in the way that ultimately led to the demise of one of the most popular extreme mud events over the last 10 years.



Tough Mudder started in the U.S. in 2010 and a decade later the organization fell into some serious 'mud' being pulled into Chapter 11 bankruptcy by three vendors. There has been a reorganization of sorts and it will now be run by a subsidiary of one of its toughest competitors, Spartan!

These Tough Mudder events typically draw hundreds from the area and visitors travel from all over the U.S. to compete in an 8-10 mile run mixed in with about 25 obstacles.



Imagine my surprise when I logged on to find our event, which was supposed to be held at Cedar Lake Cellars in Wright City on May 16th, was nowhere to be found. This is what led me to start researching what happens next.



I reached out to Cedar Lake Cellars to confirm the event was canceled and was told it was. I learned Cedar Lake was owed money from the former Tough Mudder entity that was never recouped. Cedar Lake is a separate entity only providing the ground lease. I then tried to find a number for Tough Mudder and there isn't one. I continued to dig in hopes I could find out how we get reimbursed.

I finally reached a Jonathan Fine, the head of Global Brand communications with Spartan and he said: "as a result of the bankruptcy Tough Mudder is not able to provide refunds."



Spartan is offering all currently registered Tough Mudder participants, whose event has been canceled, complimentary registrations to two Spartan or Tough Mudder events of their choice through the 2021 seasons.



"If you have a season pass you will receive a Spartan season pass for the remainder of the year in addition to one next year," added Fine. "They will not be able to host an event in our area in 2020 but they are currently looking at all potential locations and hope to have the calendar of locations set soon."

I also reached out to Active.com, which is the registration site when you sign up, to see if they, by chance, will reimburse us? I have yet to hear back from them but there is a case number assigned to my inquiry so I hope to update this story saying we have some solace.

For those of you still wanting to compete this year you can check the website and travel to another location. You will have to pay your travel expenses obviously but you will have your entry taken care of. If you are wanting a resolution financially, unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be one.



The website fine print states all registered will be receiving an email the week of March 9th outlining all that has happened so keep an eye out for that.

In the meantime, we have to hope for an event to form in St. Louis in 2021 or else truly be left in the cold, and out $200.00! This leaves a numbing feeling for me much worse than that ice bath would have!

