ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, Triad High School defeated Alton in a best of three series to advance to the semi-final round of the MVCHA 1A playoffs.

Leading goal scorer Ethan McFarland tallied four points in the three-game series, which puts him at 38 goals and 55 points this season.

McFarland ranks fifth in leading scorers in the St. Louis regional area.

Another Triad Knight that stood out on the ice was senior defenseman Paige Stelzer.

Granted, Paige was the only female on the ice during the series. But that wasn’t the main reason she stood out.

Paige grit, passion and relentlessness on the ice was unmatched.

The Triad hockey team was playing to win, but they were also playing for something even greater than that.

In the summer of 2019 before the start of this season, Paige’s father Brian Stelzer lost his life.

Triad chose to dedicate its season to her father through encouragement, and by wearing a special sticker on their helmets with his initials on it.

Paige turned her pain into motivation to continue working towards her goals, as her biggest fan would have wanted her to.

Paige has had a standout senior season tallying 14 points, which is 10 more than her junior year.

For the second straight year Paige was the only female of 40 athletes selected to play in the MVCHA All-Star high school hockey game.

Paige committed to play at Maryville University last week to continue her hockey career.

