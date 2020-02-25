ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have recalled forward Troy Brouwer from the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

The 34-year-old was signed by the Blues as a free agent on Nov. 20, 2019.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 213-pound forward has dressed in 13 games this season, logging one goal and seven penalty minutes.

Brouwer appeared in 851 career regular-season games, totaling 363 points (182 goals, 181 assists) and 595 penalty minutes.

Other stories

RELATED: Blues remain confident in silence at 2020 Trade Deadline

RELATED: 'The city really showed up' | St. Louis showed the country Sunday just how great of a 'football town' it can be

RELATED: So St. Louis | Fredbird and Louie dual bobblehead

RELATED: Blues stay hot with fourth straight win, dominate Wild 4-1