Drew Brees is proof that young athletes should never be discouraged by the word, "can't."

A lot of NFL experts and scouts told Brees he can't play quarterback in the NFL, or that he can't rebound from a shoulder injury early on in his career. They probably wouldn't suggest he could make 274 career starts and win a Super Bowl. They probably said he can't win a Super Bowl MVP or throw 46 touchdowns in a single season.

Brees did all of that. While he hasn't won a regular season MVP award, which is absurd to think of as a reality, Brees has made the Pro Bowl 13 times, won the Comeback Player of the Year award, the Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011 and got that Super Bowl MVP when his New Orleans Saints defeated Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in Super XLIV in 2010. Brees tied a record during that Super Bowl with 32 completed passes.

On Tuesday, Brees made the announcement via Instagram that he's going to give it another go in 2020. He's coming back for one more season with the Saints to try for another Super Bowl. He'll be 41 years old, and one can only imagine if Tom Brady came back to the New England Patriots, and the two men dueled in an AARP-powered Super Bowl.

The longtime Saints legend is proof that old age doesn't slow down every player's effectiveness.

For example, Brees has combined for just 17 interceptions in the last three seasons, covering 42 starts. He's thrown for 82 touchdowns during that time, completing at least 72% of his passes. Think about that last number. Quarterbacks would love to complete 60-65% of their passes, and here is late 30's Brees completing over 70%. Whatever Drew is having, I'll have as well. He defies logic, basically the Yadier Molina of football with more touchdowns.

Brees has thrown for 30 or more touchdowns in a season ten times and averaged 276 yards or more per game in six seasons. Brees' quarterback rating has finished over 100.0 in seven of the past ten seasons. Sure, he's been banged up a little more in recent years, but still made at least 11 starts in his 18 years as a starter. If there's an Iron Man in football, it's Brees.

It helps that he's one of the true good guys in a sport that can sometimes be on the lookout for more of them. Brees is the king of New Orleans, and that won't change after another season of 30 touchdowns, 15 starts, and a high rating. But he's not one who likes to lose. Brees' quarterback record over the past three years is 32-10. An injury slowed his season last year, where he went 8-3.

If I were the San Francisco 49ers, I'd be looking out for Brees and the Saints next year. Watch out for that 41-year-old passer who just won't go away.

In all honesty, I'm not an NFL fan these days. I catch maybe 1-2 full games per season, and possibly some playoffs. But it's a treat to tune into highlights and watch Brees fool hungry cornerbacks, angry defensive ends and belittle defensive coordinators with his passes. Nearly two decades in the league and they simply can't slow him down. The six-foot guy who should have been manhandled a long time ago will enter the Hall of Fame, but wants to polish up that resume a little more.

Why not? He's still in incredible shape, has gotten even sharper in recent seasons, and could complete a pass to a non-athlete like myself if he had to on third down. Brees is truly one of a kind. He defies the rule of having to be a fan of the sport to be a fan of the player.

No matter where I stand on Roger Goodell, I'll always stand for Drew Brees.

He's proof that "can't" should only be the beginning for a young athlete.

