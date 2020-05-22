Tudor, Herr and White selected for Cardinals Hall of Fame class of 2020

Herr and Tudor were selected by fans over Keith Hernandez, Steve Carlton and others.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals Hall of Fame is getting three new members in 2020.

On Friday, the team announced that pitcher John Tudor, second baseman Tommy Herr and first baseman Bill White had been elected to the hall of fame in the class of 2020.

Tudor and Herr were elected by a fan vote, where 113,000 votes were cast over a nine-week voting period. Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria and Lee Smith were also on the ballot.

White was elected by the hall of fame's Red Ribbon Committee composed of former Cardinals managers and local media members.

Tudor played for the Cardinals from 1985-1988, and in 1990. The lefty compiled a 62-26 overall record as a Cardinal, with a 2.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 22 complete games and 12 shutouts in 881.2 innings. He helped the Cardinals win two National League pennants in his time in St. Louis.

Tudor's 1985 was one of the best years by a pitcher in club history. He won 21 games with a 1.93 ERA and threw 10 complete game shutouts.

Herr is one of the most popular players in Cardinals history, and made his debut on the same night Lou Brock collected career hit number 3,000 in 1979.

Herr played for the Cardinals from 1979-1988, hitting .274/.349/.354 with 1,021 hits, 179 doubles and 498 runs scored. Herr helped the Cardinals win the 1982 World Series, and was a member of two other pennant-winning clubs. He's the last player in National League history to reach 100+ RBI with fewer than 10 home runs(He drove in 110 with only eight home runs).

White played for the Cardinals from 1959-1965, and also in 1969. He was an eight-time all-star and six-time gold glover at first base for St. Louis, and helped the team to a title in 1964.

White hit .298/.357/.472 with 1,241 hits, 209 doubles, 140 home runs and 870 RBI in 1,113 games with the Cardinals. While playing for the Cardinals, White worked part-time at KMOX, and eventually became the first African-American play-by-play broadcaster for a major league team in 1971. He later became the first African-American president of a major sports league, when he became the president of the National League in 1989.

In a release, the Cardinals said that details about a formal induction ceremony for the three new hall of fame members would be announced at a later date.