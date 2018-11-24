KIRKWOOD, Mo. — If you're not from Kirkwood or Webster Groves, it's hard to describe their annual "Turkey Day" week. Filled with fun, family and school spirit, it's a time of the year people in those communities really look forward to.

"Oh my god it's the most exciting week of the year," said senior cheerleader Dainelle Kern.

It's a week that calls for a lot of preparation between Kirkwood and Webster Groves.

"There wasn't a lot of education going on today," Webster Groves head football coach said.

"I must have spent 50 hours in the last week alone, months of planning," senior Eli Boshara.

But not just for the annual football game on Thanksgiving day.

"I think turkey day week is awesome, especially the hallways, it's my favorite thing," senior Ryan Sweenery said.

"We just can't wait for it every year, we've been prepping for it since August," Kern said.

Decade after decade, decorations go up and pep rally's electrify the communities.

"It's historic, it truly is a friendly rivalry," Webster Groves Activities director Jerry Collins said.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Turkey day week is more than a football game, it's a community event that brings out as you can see behind me, alumni from years past, current students, community members and it's a celebration of two great communities," Kirkwood principal Michael Havener.

For those new to the community or school district's may be in for a bit of a surprise when Turkey Day week rolls around.

"I think the teachers who are newer to us doesn't know what to think, it's a pretty amazing experience for them especially their first couple of years they see it," Collins said.

"I think it's the most unbelievable week," Kirkwood assistant principal Mike Wade said.

This week serves as one big family reunion except for the game day of course.

"You know we root for them every day but one day and they do the same," Havener said.

But regardless of wins and losses or who gets to take home the bell, which is a big deal, this is a time of the year every former Pioneer and Statesman can come home and act like they're in high school all over again.

"There's nothing like it, it's the best week of the year, it's like Christmas," Collins said.

© 2018 KSDK