20 years ago on April 23, 1999, Cardinals third baseman Fernando Tatis did something that had never been done before in a major league baseball game, and will likely never be done again.

On that night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Darren Bragg, Edgar Renteria and Mark McGwire all reached to lead off the third inning for the Cardinals.

Tatis came to the plate next, and sent the 2-0 offering from Dodgers starter Chan Ho Park into the Dodgers' bullpen for a grand slam.

Later, with two outs in the inning, Tatis came to the plate with the bases loaded once again... and did the unthinkable. He deposited another pitch from Park into the left field stands for his second grand slam of the inning.

Tatis had a decent 11 year run in the major leagues, totaling 113 home runs and hitting .265 for his career. But he'll always be remembered for that night in LA.

The sheer coincidence of circumstances just to put him in position to hit two grand slams in one inning is ridiculous.

Before his second at-bat of that third inning, three other Cardinals had come up with the bases loaded before him. Bragg reached on an error, Renteria singled and McGwire popped out.

All the things that had to line up for Tatis to even get a shot at two grand slams in one inning is absurd, much less the fact he ended up coming through both times.

There have only been 13 players in major league history to hit two grand slams in a single game, and only three in the National League.

Tatis remains the only one to do it twice in the same inning.

There is a new Tatis in the big leagues nowadays. Fernando Jr. is a top rookie for the San Diego Padres, and putting the rest of the baseball world on notice with his power, slick fielding and exciting play.

During the Cardinals opening day festivities (where they were hosting the Padres), they included a clip of Tatis Sr.'s historic feat 20 years ago.

Tatis Jr. also got a nice applause when he was introduced before the game.

Fun fact: St. Louis native Bill Mueller is the only player to ever hit a grand slam from both sides of the plate in a single game.