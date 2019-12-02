JUPITER, Fla. — We're officially just a day into Cardinals spring training and Tyler O'Neill has already 'pumped' up the St. Louis fan base with another impressive feat of strength.

O'Neill posted this video of him bench pressing what appears to be 405 pounds down at a Cardinals facility in Florida on Tuesday.

For a reference, 405 pounds is roughly two Yadier Molinas.

O'Neill doesn't just bench press, though...

He posted this impressive squat video earlier this offseason.

His Cardinals teammates made sure fans got to see his impressive physique after his walk-off home run against the Giants last season.

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill has his jersey ripped off in celebration by teammates after he hit a walk-off home run to defeat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It's safe to say the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree.

Tyler's dad is a former professional bodybuilder and winner of "Mr. Canada".