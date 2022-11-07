How umpire shortage is impacting youth sports in St. Louis and nationwide

St. Louis area organizations are tackling the issue by offering umpires pay raises.

ST. LOUIS — Summer youth baseball and softball are being thrown a curve from an unexpected source. A shortage has forced some cancellation of games. Umpires are sought-after like a hot, new pitching prospect.

Bill Buchanan is the umpire assigner for the St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic & Activities Association.

“If you look around here, in this room – I grew up with baseball,” said Buchanan, in the basement office in his home. He is surrounded by baseball memorabilia.

On Buchanan’s computer screen are the names of some of the 102 St. Louis-area high schools he schedules umpires for.

“This is what a typical day looks like,” he said. “You’re going to see ‘one out of one’ or ‘two out of two,’ which means I have two officials for a varsity game.

Buchanan said in recent years, his umpire count has gone from 250 to about 150. When Buchanan said umpires don’t want to put up with the heat, he didn’t mean the hot weather.

“It’s just so hard to get people interested in it, because people like to complain and run them out,” he said. “We’re in an age now, where everything is on YouTube. So, if somebody does make a mistake, instead of learning from the mistake, they’re penalized for the mistake because it shows up somewhere.”

Baseball parents feel the effects.

“We weren’t so much impacted at the varsity level, but at the junior varsity and freshmen levels, there were a lot of games that were canceled. I don’t know if it is parents being too obnoxious, or just why people don’t want to ump,” Brian Seigel said.

Adam Minnick calls balls and strikes for Greater St. Louis Amateur Umpires.

“It means we have to do more games,” said Minnick. “It means a lot of last-minute calls from the assigner, hoping we can come out here and be on the field.”

“We’re amateur umpires trying to come in here and do the best we can, officiate the games for the kids. We don’t want to have big arguments or have bottles thrown at us, or anything like that,” John Jeffress, another umpire with Greater St. Louis Amateur Umpires, said.

Buchanan said the suburban league is raising awareness and pay rates to recruit umpires.

“Varsity rates this year will be $96 a ballgame,” he said. “It was $75, so it went up, considerably, about 20%.”