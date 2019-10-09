ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday night, a St. Louis kid will get to live out his dream under the lights of Busch Stadium.

He just won't be playing baseball.

19-year-old O'Fallon, Missouri native Josh Sargent will take center stage when the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team takes on Uruguay at Busch Stadium.

Watch: St. Louis native Josh Sargent talks about playing at home at Busch Stadium

For Sargent, it will be a surreal experience.

"It's always a dream to play for your national team, but to play in front of your home city, it's going to be incredible," Sargent said on Monday.

This won't be the first time Sargent was in the building for a Men's National Team game, though. He had a bird's eye view for the last time the USMNT was at Busch.

"I was up by Big Mac Land, up high in the stadium," Sargent said.

When you're one of the main attractions back in your hometown though, there are some other duties to attend to. Sargent said he's seen ticket requests coming from everywhere.

"I have a lot of pressure on me with that right now," Sargent said. "I'd say over a hundred (tickets)."

Sargent is a name to know not just for St. Louis sports fans, but for soccer and sports fans all over the country.

He might just be 19, but he's a key building block for the future of American soccer.

Sargent has appeared in eight USMNT matches, scoring two goals.

