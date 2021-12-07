'We're planning also in the fall to have classes on taxes, entrepreneurship' | Universities react to new NIL policy

"All these people are spending big money to come and watch them play on Saturdays, they now can kind of reap some benefits," sports marketer Troy Rhodes Jr. said.

ST. LOUIS — From the outside looking in, life as a college athlete can appear luxurious – free tuition, athletic gear and access to fine dining. But K-State guard Luke Kasubke said it's a lot more than people think.

"I feel like we work a lot and it's really a job," Kasubke said.

For years that has been the argument for college athletes pleading their case to be paid, but not everyone agreed with that stance.

"It's almost like you're taken advantage of sometimes they're [NCAA] just using their name to profit for themselves and we're not getting any of it," he said, describing the old NCAA format.

A billion-dollar industry, the NCAA has refused to pay athletes and they still do, but now they have opened the door for other people to pay student-athletes, adopting an interim name, image, and likeness policy.

The NCAA still prohibits student-athletes from being compensated for play, but things like autograph signings and appearing in advertisements is fair game.

A former sports agent, Rhodes said this a huge break for student-athletes.

"Some of these guys can have the potential to make millions," Rhodes said. "I think some of those small sports, especially with women, you’ll see some of them making money also because they’ll be able to get endorsement deals.”

But Rhodes admits, the new NIL bill can be a slippery slope. For example, athletes can sign with agencies to help them make deals, but there can be no language that requires them to hire for future representation. They also will have more financial responsibilities, he said.

"Taxes as well, that's a part a lot of people won't talk to about these guys, you know getting familiar with 10-99 sheets and understanding the government has to get a piece of whatever you get," Rhodes said.

The interim NIL policy requires athletes and schools to follow their state’s NIL bill. If one has not been passed, it’s up to the university to establish those guidelines.

"It's definitely important to educate ourselves,” Kasubke said.

Not wasting any time, the John Burroughs football program has taken it upon themselves to educate their athletes early.

"When you're in the process and folks are coming to you asking you to sign contracts and handing you money, that might be too late for you to figure out how things work," head football coach John Merritt said.

Merritt and the Bombers created a task force, equipped with agents, compliance officers and sports marketing executives to learn all the nuances.

"We’ve always been committed to our student-athletes being prepared for the next level, on the field, in the classroom and now in the marketplace," he said, discussing the reasoning behind this task force.

The University of Missouri has already had 50 student-athletes ink their new NIL deals. Making sure they know all the rules and regulations, athletic director Jim Sterk said they’ll hold weekly meetings along with a few new additions to the curriculum.

"We're planning also in the fall to have classes on taxes, entrepreneurship and we'll have those seminars with our student-athletes and I think it's going to be a never-ending continuing education and it'll be housed in our Mizzou Made education programs," Sterk said.

In the meantime, while everyone tries to grasp the new policy, Kasubke said this will help some athletes with life after ball.