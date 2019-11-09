ST. LOUIS — A big game for the U.S. men's national team and for the city of St. Louis as two local stars were in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Team captain and centerback, Tim Ream and 19-year-old Josh Sargent, both St. Dominic High School graduates saw several minutes in the game.

Uruguay's midfielder Brian Rodriguez, making his second appearance for his national team, gave Uruguay the lead in the 50th minute with a bomb in the top right corner to make the game 1-0.

But No. 22 USA came back in the 79th minute when the ball was deflected off of Nick Lima and was set up perfectly for Jordan Morris.

Morris chested in the ball to make it 1-1 which was the final score of the game.

The match at Busch Stadium ensured the U.S. finished the international break on a bit of high note after losing to rivals Mexico 3-0 last week in New Jersey.

