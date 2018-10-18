When describing Valmeyer cross country runner, Jessica Hicks, her peers often said the same thing, very strong.

"She's so dedicated to our team, it's like we're a big family, everybody just loves Jess," head coach Amber Stewart said.

But that dedication and strong will is not just committed to her teammates, Hicks physically pushes herself every day, diligently fighting for her life.

"I still say I'm doing this right now, I'm going to do it," Jessica said.

Five months ago, her life would change forever. Hicks and her mother Lynne thought they were going to the doctor to have just an ordinary cyst removed, that is when they found out she had Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer of the immune system, it's typically characterized by enlarged lymph nodes in the body," Mark J. Fessler, a SLUCare doctor at Saint Louis University Cancer Center and SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital said.

Fessler said Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a rare form of cancer, so rare that there are only 8,500 cases diagnosed in the United States per year.

"It was an awful moment," Lynne said.

"When I found out, I was kind of sad, but I knew I could get through it with a positive attitude," Hicks said.

First up was surgery and chemo therapy at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Now Hicks goes down the road every morning to Saint Louis University Hospital. She goes through radiation treatments each day before school with her mom right by her side.

"I learned she's an amazing girl and can get through anything and she taught me to be a lot stronger than I was and have a lot of faith," Lynne said.

Also learning something was Jessica herself.

"I learned that I'm a really strong woman and that I should stay strong," she said.

Even though she may not physically be a part of the team, she's always there in spirit, and coach Stewart is sure to remind the team of just that.

"I remind them, Jessica wants to be here, let's run for her," Stewart said.

While Hicks has a rigorous morning routine, she's at school everyday, and at practice every night, continuing to live her everyday teenage life.

"She really did make her plans and didn't let it stop her, she kept going and was determined to do it all," her mom said.

Just like she's focused on returning to her cross country and cheer teams.

"That'll make me feel super happy because I'll be back with my family," Jessica said.

