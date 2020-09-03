ST. LOUIS — The Vianney Griffins will return to the Challenge Cup championship game for the first time in since 2001 on Wednesday.

The Griffins lost in the title game 19 years ago, and have only come close to make it that far in playoffs a handful of times since. It’s been 24 years since Vianney last won the state championship game.

Over the past two seasons, the team has gone from the bottom of the high school league to competing for first place in the state.

Vianney has a group of seniors who lead the team on and off the ice, with top-tier underclassmen talent stepping up each night.

The Griffins also credit the turnaround to their off-ice strength training program that began two years back.

Since beginning the program, the team hasn’t experienced any significant injuries, and says the players have been stronger physically and mentally.

Vianney will face CBC for the Challenge Cup on Wednesday, March 11, at Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 8 p.m.

If the Griffins would win, it would be just the third time in program history.

