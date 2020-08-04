ST. LOUIS — NHL players are getting a bit restless.

We've seen the at-home training videos and adorable kid cameos. But these guys are missing the game.

It looks like St. Louis Blues' star Vladamir Tarasenko has found a way to get some new training in as well as work in some time with the kids.

On Monday, Tarasenko's wife, Yana, posted a video on Instagram of the Blues' forward lacing up the pads to play goalie for shooting practice for one of his sons.

Tarasenko missed a considerable part of the Blues' season with a shoulder injury but was nearing a return for the defending Stanley Cup champions. We think that shoulder looks pretty good now.

Tarasenko flashed some glove skills and did not take it easy on his son at all. Maybe the Blues just found themselves a new emergency goaltender.

We don't think Jordan Binnington should be too nervous yet, though.

