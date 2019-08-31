The Washington University in St. Louis men's soccer team could not overcome a penalty kick late in the first half as the Bears suffered a 1-0 loss at No. 11 University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn on Friday.

WashU dominated the first 45 minutes of the game outshooting the Tommies 7-2.

The Bears had four great scoring opportunities in the opening half, including freshman Julian Gancman's shot in the 32nd minute that hit the left post.

St. Thomas scored on a penalty kick with 15 seconds left in the first half.

That would be the only goal of the game following a red card for a hand ball in the box by Bears sophomore Alistair Shaw.

WashU played a man down for the entire second half and was outshot 11-2.

Sophomore goalkeeper Matt Martin made four saves and took the loss for WashU.

The Bears were outshot 13-9 and had a 5-4 deficit in corner kicks.

WashU (0-1) closes out a two-game road trip at Macalester College on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m.

The Bears are 16-5-2 in season openers under head coach Joe Clarke.

