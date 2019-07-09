ST. LOUIS — The No. 3 Washington University in St. Louis women’s soccer team had its 15-match home win streak snapped with a 1-0 double overtime loss to No. 19 University of St. Thomas Saturday at Francis Field.

Paige Cater scored the game-winner for UST in the 102nd minute from 22 yards out. The shot went off the crossbar and into the back of the net which was the first goal allowed by WashU this season.

St. Thomas is undefeated at 2-0 with the win, while WashU dropped to 2-1-1. This is only the second loss for WashU in the last five years.

WashU outshot St. Thomas 18-10 and had an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Both teams had five shots in the first 45 minutes of the game, but the goalkeepers had outstanding performances.

The Bears goalkeeper Emma Greenfield made a career-high with six saves in the game.

Greenfield made a save on a breakaway just 16 seconds in and ended the first half with three. St. Thomas goalkeeper Sarah Pasternak had four saves in the first half, including back-to-back stops inside the box on senior Taylor Cohen in the 20th minute.

WashU hosts Transylvania University Sunday at 1 p.m.

