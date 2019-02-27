JUPITER, Fla. — The competition to see who will be the backup catcher to Yadier Molina is about to heat up in the Cardinals’ camp.

The Cardinals made the signing of free agent Matt Wieters official on Wednesday, pending his passing a physical which was expected later in the evening.

If no issues arise in that exam, Wieters is expected to be on the field on Thursday, where he becomes a candidate for the backup job, competing mostly with Francisco Pena.

Wieters, 32, will be in camp on a non-roster basis after agreeing to a minor-league contract.

“We’ll see where are in a few weeks,” said general manager Michael Girsch.

The backup catcher job with the Cardinals is not considered one of most attractive in baseball because of Molina’s fondness for playing almost every game, which made the decision by Wieters, a former All-Star and Gold Glove winner, somewhat of a surprising move.

“In general we’ve been able to sign guys who are in their mid 30's, who are looking more at playoff contention rather than the followup contract and I think it helps when a guy has done pretty well in his career financially and is focused on some other things,” Girsch said.

“I think the fact that there are games going on and a player still hasn’t signed changes what the expectations are. When guys are still at home I think they start reassessing their ask.”

The Cardinals said there was no connection between signing Wieters and any concerns about Molina’s health.

“Yadi’s having a great camp and the best part of his camp is that he’s not getting overused,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations.

The fact Wieters is a switch-hitter, giving the Cardinals the option of having a left-handed hitting catcher, was one of the factors in deciding to sign Wieters, Girsch said.

Wieters played for the Washington Nationals the last two years after spending eight years with the Orioles. During his 2017 season, pitching coach Mike Maddux also was with the Nationals.

“I don’t think we are probably talking a minor-league deal a month ago or two months ago,” Mozeliak said. “Trying to always keep that opportunistic approach when you’re thinking about roster and team, and here we are.

“Pena is here, guys will be competing, and that’s a good thing. Ultimately we’ll see how this plays out. We have three weeks to let it work its way out.”

Manager Mike Shildt said he had a conversation on Tuesday about Wieters’ signing with Pena, who had been expected to fill the same role he filled last season. The only other catcher in camp with major-league experience is Joe Hudson, with the expectation that he would be the backup in Memphis to prospect Andrew Knizner.

“This game is about competition and we feel good about Frankie and the other guys in camp but it comes down to depth and competition,” Shildt said. “We’re always looking to create the opportunity for our best club.”

Here is how the game against the Braves broke down:

High: Two candidates for the starting rotation, Dakota Hudson and Austin Gomber, each worked two scoreless innings in their first appearances of the spring.

Low: Non-roster pitcher Seth Elledge allowed all four of the Braves runs in the eighth inning, allowing two hits and two walks, and being unable to pitch around an error by Edmundo Sosa.

At the plate: The Cardinals were held to just four hits, two by Yairo Munoz, including a double … One of the hits was a single by Kolten Wong, ending an 0-for-7 start to the spring by the team’s starting leadoff hitters … Tyler O’Neill was 0-for-3 and struck out twice … Wong stole his first base of the spring while Munoz was thrown out trying to steal … Outfielder Connor Capel was brought over from the minor-league camp and played left field, walking in his only trip to the plate.

On the mound: Hudson allowed one hit and struck out one in his two innings while Gomber walked one and struck out two in his two innings … The Cardinals also got scoreless innings from Brett Cecil, John Brebbia, Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos, who struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Off the field: Daniel Ponce de Leon threw a live batting practice session, giving him a chance to work on his curve ball … Shildt said Alex Reyes will throw one more live BP before he will make his first appearance in a game … Former Cardinal Rick Ankiel has begun playing catch, the next step is attempted comeback as a reliever following elbow surgery in October. He has said he hopes to be ready to pitch competitively by June.

Up next: Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty are scheduled to make their second appearances of the spring on Thursday, when the Cardinals host the New York Mets. Jordan Hicks also is set to pitch in the game.

