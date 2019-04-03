JUPITER, Fla. — Some autograph hounds get their favorite player's signature by being at the right place at the right time. Others wait for hours, in the same spot, just to get that highly coveted John Hancock.

Then there's Pete Reitz.

“I just sit here in line every day," he said. “Because I love the Cardinals."

Reitz is 88-years-young and attended his 20th consecutive Cardinals Spring Training this past month in Jupiter.

However, the Wentzville native has been a Cardinals fan his entire life and has an autograph collection spanning decades.

“He signed this one for me when I was a kid," said Reitz, pointing to a replica copy of his autograph from Stan "The Man" Musial.

Reitz was most happy to get new Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt to sign for him this February, another autograph part of his collection (roughly 700) that will go to the people most special in his life.

“They’re going to go to all my grandchildren," said Reitz. "I got about ten grandkids.”