What can be learned from a game no one watched?

Well, not exactly no one watched; it did get a 12.4 rating nationwide. But did you look at the Virginia-Texas Tech matchup and yawn? Did you stay on the Cardinals game without clicking over to see what was going on in Minneapolis? There were a lot of reasons not to invest in the last college basketball game until November.

Too boring.

Too much defense.

No dynamic personalities.

Nothing compelling.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted yesterday what most were thinking: If Virginia and Texas Tech were playing in December it would be on ESPNU at 6 p.m.

And yet, it was a heckuva game. The intensity was dripping out of the players as much as actual sweat. There were a lot of tilts in momentum and lead changes. There was overtime. There was one team with sighs of relief at the end and the other with heads bowed in defeat.

It was the latest chapter of sports as theatre.

For Virginia, it was the ultimate turnaround season. They endured months with the albatross on their backs of being the only number one seed to lose to a sixteen-seed. Ever. I know when I saw they were trailing Gardner-Webb (That’s one name, a comma, and a fancy “and” symbol away from being a law firm.) by 14 in their first-round game and thought, “Here they go again.” And I bet I wasn’t the only one. And yet, they turned it around, pulling three subsequent wins out of the fire in the final seconds, including last night. The takeaway? Resiliency.

For ‘Hoos guard Kyle Guy he becomes the latest Hero of the Day. The kid has a face that belongs in a youth choir, yet underneath lies the fire of unquenchable competitiveness. Guy said that losing to Maryland-Baltimore County has more of an impact on his life than winning the title or being named the Most Outstanding Player. (Really? Hmmm.) He hit the big shots and looked like he was having a great time, even calmly dealing with the NCAA oligarchy frowning on his public wedding registry, causing him to shut the page down.

How much money is the NCAA raking in from this tournament again?

Coach Tony Bennett was a scrappy, emotional player in his playing days, and yet did you ever see the man change the expression on his face the past two weeks, winning or losing? His father, Dick, who got to the Final Four and left empty-handed, was gesturing from the stands as he’d never left the bench – and that was one game his emotions would allow him to attend – while his son was mostly calm and expressionless in the heat of the action. He was quick to credit his faith for letting the embarrassment of last season stay in last season while he stayed in the current moment.

We can even revert back to the Bible: “A small child shall lead them.” – (Isaiah 11:6) In terms of college, this child was a freshman, De’Andre Hunter, and he did lead, scoring 27 quiet points.

Texas Tech was the unknown as well as the underdog. Yet in defeat, they established to the nation what they’re doing in the Big XII – winning with defense, and a motion offense most experts found outdated. Their coach, Chris Beard, did one of the hardest things I can think of: be gracious minutes after a crushing defeat. He gave kudos to the victors and held back his own emotions as he talked about his seniors. He was once an assistant under a guy who notably couldn’t always rein in his own emotions, Bob Knight, but he obviously appreciated where he was and firmly declared that his team will be back.

And then there’s Brad Soderberg, the former SLU coach now an assistant on Bennett’s staff. No, he didn’t elevate the Billikens program to tournament level, but he was a solid coach and good person to deal with who now will own a championship ring. How do you not root for guys like that?

So there’s a lot to take away, even though the game didn’t have a 44-point scorer like Bill Walton, or a dramatic last-second shot like Keith Smart or even a play that will be remembered forever like Chris Webber calling a timeout he didn’t have.

I’m glad I watched.