Tradition never bides its time, especially in St. Louis.

The front of the jersey matters more here than in certain cities. Call it history or whatever, it's true.

Players come and go, wearing the jerseys and playing the game for a certain amount of years. Sometimes, impacts are made and last a long time. Other times, it's as if they were never really here. Sports can be a rough and tumble business, but they do allow for the occasional mainstay to come around and stick in the minds of fans forever.

Case In Point: There will never be another Yadier Molina. Never.

Molina's impact goes beyond Gold Gloves, RBI, WAR, and home runs.

When he touches the field, there's an electricity in the air. There's a sense of authentic security.

The players, as well as the fans, know everything will be okay. He is going to get the best out of the pitcher, produce four solid at-bats, and give it all to help the team win. It's a given. But there's something else.

Wherever he goes, respect is given. Imagine Game of Thrones, Molina sits on the Iron Throne in St. Louis. Like a king walking through his town, he is cheered and celebrated like a war hero.

On Saturday night, when the St. Louis Blues eliminated the Winnipeg Jets to advance in the playoffs, Molina was in attendance at The Enterprise Center. If his face hit the jumbotron, fans went nuts. Baseball fans, addicts, and casual purveyors of the game stopped and smiled. Yadier Molina, KING OF THE LOU! Hail The King!

After having a few Bud Lights and revving up the crowd on Saturday night, Molina was back out there Sunday afternoon, igniting the Cardinal offense.

He helped Dakota Hudson get through five innings, added an RBI single, and caught a 104 mph heater from Jordan Hicks to seal the victory. In 24 hours, Molina caught the final outs of two Cardinal wins, and supported the city of his team. It's what he does, and why he's a legend and will be years and years after he retires.

Last week, there was a tweet about Molina saying he is overrated and doesn't deserve the praise given to him. Chris Garber, an Ohio native and Cincinnati Reds best selling novelist, called Molina "fine," saying he was durable and had a couple very nice years at his peak. Before an hour could pass, the tweet was blown up, and for good reason. When a player wins nine Gold Gloves, collects two World Series titles, and looks better than ever on the verge of 37 years of age, he's far from overrated.

St. Louis sports fans love Molina, and there are plenty of reasons for it.

Chief among them is the unapologetic ability to defend his city. In January, Kris Bryant playfully called St. Louis "boring." Molina didn't like the joke, and scolded Bryant on social media and whenever he was asked about it the following month. Bryant quickly backed off, knowing he'd be spending too much time at home plate with #4 this season.

Whether it's another hitter calling his city out or someone crossing him in the slightest, there's an authenticity to Molina that can't be priced, bought, or properly explained. It's just there, living and breathing, like the fire of a dragon (sorry, two GOT references now, can't be stopped).

Here's the thing. What you are witnessing with Molina is a rarity. It just doesn't happen much these days.

Money takes over. A baseball player spending his entire career with a team, spanning 15+ seasons. It's a given that Molina will retire in St. Louis, and there will be a statue outside Busch Stadium shortly after he retires. He will enter the Cardinal Hall of Fame, and soon afterwards, the Baseball Hall of Fame. Mark it in stone. It's happening. The effect of one player on a city like Molina has is a gift that keeps on giving.

Molina could have followed the lead of his best friend and former teammate, Albert Pujols, and chased the money elsewhere. He could have been paid $20 million plus years ago, but he took less and decided to stay. Integrity and loyalty are powerful things, and Molina doesn't tamper with them. Instead of Pujols, Molina is king.

He truly is one of a kind, and shows no signs of slowing down on the field.

He's collecting hits, mentoring young starters and players, and winning baseball games with his bat, arm, glove, and mind. Appreciate him now and always, because one day, a few years down the road, he won't be behind home plate.

Thankfully, he will always be around the city. Wherever he goes, people rise up and smiles increase. Good times are created and respect is given. It's a rarity, but a certainty. Legends never die in St. Louis.

Yadier Molina. King of St. Louis sports. Believe it.