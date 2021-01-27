Opinion | Why Yadier Molina's best landing spot is still St. Louis

After all the drama that has ensued over the course of this uneventful offseason, one constant remains. Busch Stadium is still "Yadi's" best option

ST. LOUIS — Cue up "The Invisible Man" score (song opening hat tip to Matthew Leach) as I fire away on the current situation of Yadier Molina, otherwise known as the king of St. Louis sports.

Something about Warner Brothers' Elisabeth Moss-starring thriller strikes a similar chord with No. 4 on the field, who has gone missing amid reports of words like "worth" and "legacy" being tossed around like eggs and fried potatoes over at Southwest Diner.

Trust me. St. Louis Cardinals fans haven't engaged in this sort of franchise player drama in a little over eight years. Will he or won't he? Will the team do the right thing? Will the player make the right choice? Do I need a breakfast burrito from Jonathan and Anna's establishment? Always, but that's beside the point.

Big decisions aren't a healthy subject for sports fans, especially when their guy leaves town. Cleveland sports fans burned Lebron James jerseys and stormed the town when he took his talents to South Beach. Many Cards fans suddenly ridiculed Albert Pujols when he decided to head west, chasing the bigger contract, even if that check came without World Series zeroes attached. Alex Pietrangelo followed David Backes out the door when the Blues (ahem, wisely) evaded big contract measures. Fans don't care about logistics, though. They want a promise fulfilled every year. 3.5 million fans don't grow on trees, folks.

For the first time since that Pujols exit drama, Yadier Molina is stirring the drink for Cardinal Nation, and time only makes the beverage more stiff, like three fingers of whiskey without a single piece of ice. This wouldn't be the case if the team cared to improve their paltry offense, or made moves to ensure the rotation isn't running on five-innings-or-less fumes in June.

Every time Bill DeWitt Jr. or John Mozeliak is asked about Molina, or another guy named Adam Wainwright, they tell radio hosts or reporters that they are working on it. St. Louis media heard that line too many times from Jeff Fisher and Ken Hitchcock to buy it these days. According to the last comment by DeWitt Jr, the majority owner of the ballclub, an offer to Molina was made, and they are waiting on an answer. Just like the entire city.

Like it or not, these deals reach far beyond dollars and cents; legacies need to be dissected and reviewed before a yes or no is given. Molina is holding out to see if another team enters the fray and drives the price up. The Cardinals grow more content every day to turn to the young Andrew Knizner and/or Austin Gomber on the mound. The suits down at Busch Stadium are businessmen first and fan caretakers second. They know when capacities increase, fans will most likely still flood their stadium, even one minus a couple legends and without an idea of a win total.

Remember, in the end, it's a business and we are mere spectators. Hence the new name of Fox Sports Midwest: Bally Sports Midwest. Cough, cha-ching!

Here's the thing. Molina's best option is still St. Louis.

The Kings and Queens of real life still demand a productive return on their investment. This isn't some sort of legacy allowance. If Molina thinks he's still owed $15-20 million per season, let him show us the statistics-not likes or retweets-to prove his worth. If he demands more than the pronounced worth and wants the highest dollar, St. Louis will still offer him the most money in the end. The most money for a 38-year-old catcher anywhere.

I don't believe a big offer exists out there for Molina. If it did, the press conference would have already occurred. I think other teams have sent an offer to Molina's agent, Melvin Roman, about a one year offer. But a two year money-rich contract? Show me proof.

It's getting late in the season. Delayed or not, the baseball body shops are opening soon. The machine will start to churn. Spring has the blueprint for a heist of 2021 already in session. The Cardinals, along with the rest of the National League Central Division, have made it known that improvement is only a state of mind. Their intentions are as flavorless as their pursuits, a tiny satisfaction delivered to fans' doorstep. Without saying it out loud, the Cardinals are in a preferred holding pattern. No idea or concrete floor plan included, just a dull existence in the big picture.

So, it's about time Molina realizes that the summers burn the brightest inside Cardinal Nation. I'd like to ask Molina one question: Are you ready to start anew at 38 years of age in a possibly-hostile environment? Do you want to reset right now? I use the word, "hostile," because outside of St. Louis, the mistreatment will seem that way. Just come home. Cut the drama and restore some order to the new year. Don't let 2020 own the last glimpse of Yadier Molina in Cardinal Red. Wikipedia tried to pronounce you dead, so it's only fitting to rise like the Phoenix from the Mississippi River in time for Opening Day in downtown St. Louis.

If the Cardinals made an offer that wasn't formally rejected, it would be Molina's best intention to accept. If the one year offers all align around the same dollar amount, Busch Stadium wins before the cards are even dealt. Molina knows this. Roman knows this. I think we do. Maybe I should be an agent-or maybe a guy needs to make a decision. The Cardinals have. It's time for Molina to as well.

That's all I got. Thanks for reading and be safe out in the snow.