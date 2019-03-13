After hall of famer Bob Gibson, Chris Carpenter might be the fiercest competitor in St. Louis Cardinals history.

That fiery intensity still burns in Carpenter, but he explained there isn't an outlet quite like professional baseball to channel it now that he's retired.

So, Carpenter has turned to the next best thing; coaching.

'Carp caught up with us at spring training in Jupiter to talk about his relationship with young Cardinals like Jack Flaherty and veterans like Adam Wainwright, how much he misses the game and what it meant to him to see his late friend Roy Halladay enter the baseball hall of fame.

You can check out the full interview below.

Watch: Chris Carpenter is ready to help "everyone he can" with the Cardinals in 2019

