Parkway North grad Sug Sutton drafted by Washington Mystics in WNBA

Congrats to another St. Louis hoops star!

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis native is headed to the highest level of basketball.

Former Parkway North star Alecia "Sug" Sutton was drafted in the third round of Friday night's WNBA Draft by the defending champion Washington Mystics with the 36th overall pick.

Sutton had an impressive career at the University of Texas, where she was a two-year starter at point guard and is ninth on the Longhorns' all-time assist list.

Sutton averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in her Longhorn career.

Former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was taken with the first overall pick by the New York Liberty.