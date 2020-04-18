ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis native is headed to the highest level of basketball.

Former Parkway North star Alecia "Sug" Sutton was drafted in the third round of Friday night's WNBA Draft by the defending champion Washington Mystics with the 36th overall pick.

Sutton had an impressive career at the University of Texas, where she was a two-year starter at point guard and is ninth on the Longhorns' all-time assist list.

Sutton averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in her Longhorn career.

Former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was taken with the first overall pick by the New York Liberty.

More Sports Stories

RELATED: 'It lifts us up a whole lot' | Hundreds of north St. Louis families receive free meals

RELATED: Opinion: Blues make a smart play by locking up Marco Scandella long term

RELATED: Bob Hermann, soccer executive from Ladue who founded NASL, dies at 97

RELATED: MLS pushes back season, suggests possible salary cuts

RELATED: Watch the first 5 minutes of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary before the premiere

RELATED: Effort led by Garth Brooks, Adam Wainwright helps provide 4 million meals for kids during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: From the majors to the minors on and off the field, here's how the baseball shutdown is affecting the Cardinals system