ST. LOUIS — On Sept. 17, 2009, Teri Griege’s life changed instantly. She was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer.

Teri was 48-years-old and two weeks prior had completed an Ironman event.

If that wasn’t already bad enough news, just two weeks after that, Teri found out her sister Joann was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, the survival rate for this type of cancer at this stage is 6%.

That is when it became her mission to inspire others and save lives.

As of today, Joann is in remission and Teri is part of the 6% club.

On Sept. 17, it will be Teri’s 10 year “cancerversary” and will ride her bike 100 miles to celebrate.

Teri wants people to join her on this bike ride in hopes that they will also donate to her fundraiser to raise awareness and to help research funding.

Details on the ride:

The 100 miles will be divided into 3 loops-all starting and ending at Creve Coeur Park at Soccer Field 8. 1st loop rolls at 7:00 a.m. - 25 miles/ 2nd loop rolls at 9:30 a.m. - 50 miles/ 3rd loop rolls at 1:30 p.m. - 25 miles.

You may ride a single loop, combination of loops or all 100 miles- 3 loops. Road bikes recommended with an average speed of 15 miles/hr. There will be SAG and we will be riding on the road with some moderate rolling hills and a short stretch on the Katy Trail. Please wear your Powered By Hope gear and if you can't ride, come out and cheer.

