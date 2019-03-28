The Cardinals bid for an opening day victory in Milwaukee fell just a bit short on Thursday.

The Brewers topped the Cardinals five to four.

Cardinals opening day starter Miles Mikolas went five innings, giving up all five Brewers runs and striking out three.

There were some offensive fireworks for the redbirds.

Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning to put the Cardinals out to a 3-0 lead.

That was the first of Wong's two home runs on the day, as he also went deep in the seventh inning.

Wong was pinch-hit for by Jose Martinez with two outs in the ninth inning, and Martinez gave the ball a ride to deep center field before it was robbed from going over the wall by Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

Other notables

In his Cardinals debut, Paul Goldschmidt went 0-3 with a walk.

The Cardinals bullpen of Dominic Leone, John Brebbia and John Gant pitched three scoreless innings giving up just two hits.