WATCH LIVE: World Wide Technology Raceway lands NASCAR Cup Series event in 2022

The biggest stars of NASCAR will be at World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2022

MADISON, Ill — Get ready racing fans. NASCAR is coming to St. Louis in 2022.

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, announced Wednesday that NASCAR officials awarded the track a date on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The race does not yet have a name but will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

According to the track, WWT Raceway will become the only raceway in the United States to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA.

“I set some ambitious goals when I took over the racetrack and to see them come to fruition is a dream come true,” WWTR owner Curtis Francois said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of our team, corporate partners such as Dave Steward and World Wide Technology, and sponsors like Bommarito Automotive Group, I am proud to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series to the St. Louis region. I can’t wait to celebrate this incredible victory with our fans.”

A NASCAR Cup Series race is significantly larger than an INDYCAR race, which the track has become accustomed to, hosting the Bommarito 500 on the INDYCAR circuit six times.

“The dedication Curtis has shown to the sport of auto racing is one of many factors that led to bringing an event to the Gateway City,” NASCAR senior vice president, strategy & innovation Benn Kennedy said. “The corporate and civic leadership from St. Louis and southern Illinois has been truly welcoming to NASCAR, and we cannot wait to see the NASCAR Cup Series in action at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

According to a release from WWT Raceway, an economic impact study showed that a NASCAR Cup Series race in the St. Louis area would produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the market.

“This is a tremendous win for WWT Raceway and the St. Louis region,” said David L. Steward, founder and chairman of World Wide Technology. “World Wide Technology and the Steward Family are grateful and privileged to play a role in bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to St. Louis fans. We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of fans to this exciting sport and to emphasize the importance of STEM education through racing.”

Deposits for single tickets and hospitality suites can be submitted by visiting the track's website.