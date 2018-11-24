ST. CHARLES, Mo. — As the mats rolled out, the excitement grew in Francis Howell's gymnasium.

"I was excited because I had a girl that's been on me for like 3 or 4 years," Francis Howell boys' wrestling coach said.

Something that never happened was about to take place.

"In middle school they told us during the girls and boys units girls had to go do yoga and the guys got to wrestle and we weren't allowed to do it," first time wrestler Alyssa Miller said.

But out with the old and in with the new. In 2018, girls wrestling became a real thing under the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

"We had 825 girls, over 176 schools certified to wrestle, it's about double what they were expecting," Fort Zumwalt South head coach, Don Frazier said.

"I had 22 girls come out and we still have 18 on the team and they're just excited about being a part of history," said Francis Howell's girl wrestling coach.

With the largest wrestling crowd in Francis Howell's history, three Lady Vikings got ready to prove they can wrestle just like the guys.

"Anyone can do anything they put their mind to," senior captain Sydney Mcghee said.

"We'll put in 10 times the work and work even harder every single chance we get," Miller said.

The stage set was set and the girls hit the mat. All three came away victorious.

"I was like finally," Mcghee said.

"My god, my heart stopped, it was insane just like all of that hard work finally paid off and I finally got there," Miller said.

"I didn't know if I'd get it and when he pounded the mat I was so relieved," first time wrestler Dani Lindsey said.

Breaking down barriers and securing the pins, the Lady Vikings are just getting started.

"I think at first it was overcoming the fact that people were like you're a girl wrestler but now I kind of own it and I'm like yeah I am a girl wrestler," Lindsey said.

