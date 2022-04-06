XFL releases new brand, BattleHawks future remains TBD

We're still waiting to learn about the future of the BattleHawks... But the XFL did debut a new look on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — We still aren't sure about the status of the St. Louis BattleHawks, but we have finally gotten a taste of what the new XFL will look like.

On Tuesday, the XFL debuted its new brand identity and vision.

The league, now run by an ownership group that includes Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, promised a "bold new vision" for the XFL.

“We are proud to unveil the new identity of the XFL – a strong, dynamic and modern look that embodies our vision of pushing football forward and unleashing the dreams that football makes possible,” Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL said. “This is a significant milestone for us, and one that encapsulates the teamwork that has gone into building this league from the ground up with our experienced leadership team, led by Russ Brandon. As we continue to march towards our 2023 kickoff, we will invite our fans, partners and athletes to co-create with us. We are putting in the work today to define football’s future; Together, we are building tomorrow’s league.”

The league released a video on Twitter promoting the new look and vision.

You can watch that video by clicking here.

We couldn't wait for the future, so we built it ourselves. Tomorrow’s league starts today.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGFEOe8zcp — XFL (@XFL2023) April 6, 2022

The XFL said it will look to four core brand pillars for the league going forward:

- Co-Creation

- Inclusivity

- Accessibility

- Innovation

“For us, this is more than just a new pro football logo; this is a new era of the XFL. You can already begin to feel the energy and mana building behind our brand, and it has been amazing to feel the incredible support from fans, players, coaches and media, that we continue to be blessed with. We have a passion and vision to push the boundaries of sport and entertainment, to grow the game of football – and most importantly – unlock the dreams of all the talented and hungry football players out there,” Johnson said. “I’m pumped to reveal our new XFL logo to the world as we continue to strategically build our XFL organization and shape our one-of-a-kind XFL culture. Here’s the bottom line of what our new XFL logo stands for: The X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. So, to our hungry XFL players, coaches and fans – you bring the dreams, and we’ll bring the opportunity.”

No date has been announced yet as to when the league could announce cities and teams for the 2023 debut.