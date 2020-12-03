The XFL is the latest sports league to end its season prematurely.

On Thursday, the league announced it would not be playing its regular season games in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league did say players would get their base pay and benefits for the 2020 season.

They also announced that fans would be reimbursed for any tickets purchased or get credit to future games.

Speaking of the future, the XFL also stated that the league is committed to playing a full schedule in 2021 and beyond.

The NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, NCAA, The PGA Tour and other major leagues have already announced similar stoppages or cancellations.

