A BattleHawks return? XFL to announce team cities and venues on Sunday

Will Sunday finally be the day we learn of a BattleHawks return to St. Louis in 2023?

ST. LOUIS — More than two years after their last hurrah in St. Louis, the BattleHawks of the XFL could be ready to fly again.

The new XFL headed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and businesswoman Dany Garcia, announced on Wednesday they will finally be unveiling team cities for the league on Sunday.

The XFL will host a town hall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday at 5 p.m. to unveil the home cities and stadium for the league set to kick off in early 2023.

It's unknown for certain if St. Louis will be on the list of home cities for this version of the XFL, but based on the overall attendance and fan support from the last go around, it seems likely.

Earlier in 2022, 5 On Your Side confirmed that the Dome at America's Center had set aside dates for possible BattleHawks games in 2023, should the league decide to return.

The new XFL will be comprised of eight teams, and the head coaches have already been announced

Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson will lead the eight teams.

In the last iteration of the XFL, the league had teams in St. Louis, Tampa, New York, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Washington DC and Los Angeles. It's still unknown how many of those cities could be in line for a team this time around.

The league was forced to fold halfway through its inaugural 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was later sold to a new group headlined by Garcia and Johnson.

The XFL has been holding showcases around the country in recent months, looking for prospective players for the new league.