ST. LOUIS — The XFL will announce names and logos for all eight cities on Wednesday.

They shared a tease video on their Twitter on Tuesday.

The official announcement will be at 11:30 a.m. on XFL.com.

There will be a fan appreciation party at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in The Grove at 3 p.m. Team executives and football operations personnel will be at the party, according to a press release.

In Dec. 2018, St. Louis was named as an XFL city. The other cities include, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C.

St. Louis has been without professional football since the conclusion of the 2015 season, and the Rams' decision to move back to Los Angeles.

The St. Louis team will play at The Dome at America's Center.

The league played one season back in 2001 and was known for its intense style, colorful personalities and big-time backer Vince McMahon. The professional football league promising to bring the 'fun' back to football is set to make a comeback in February of 2020.

