ST. LOUIS — The chemistry between Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina has always been pretty easy to see.

The two have been Cardinals teammates since Wainwright's Major League debut in 2005. That's 15 years of spending nearly every day together.

It's still not 100% certain when we'll see the last of Molina and Wainwright on the baseball field, but it's a safe bet they'll always be close off of it.

Cardinals fans got another classic Waino/Yadi moment at the 2020 Winter Warm Up.

While meeting with the media on Monday, Wainwright's phone began to ring at the podium.

Watch: Adam Wainwright facetimes with Yadier Molina at Winter Warm Up

"Somebody is blowing me up. Let me check who this is calling me," Wainwright told the media. "Sorry, I've got to take this. Hey Yad!"

Yep, it was Yadier Molina calling to check on where his buddy was.

"Oh, bro where are you at?" Molina said via facetime as Wainwright held the phone up so Yadi could see the media. "Oh, you're with those guys..."

Molina was actually signing autographs at Winter Warm Up, wondering where Wainwright, who was supposed to be alongside him, was at.

"I'll be there soon," Wainwright said before blowing Molina an imaginary kiss.

Just another lighthearted moment from two St. Louis legends enjoying their time together.

RELATED: Adam Wainwright uses doubt as fuel, aiming to complete one last ride with the Cardinals

RELATED: For Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, offseason has been hectic both personally and professionally

RELATED: Nolan Gorman may wish to emulate David Wright, but is open to playing wherever Cardinals need him

RELATED: Alex Reyes redemption? Cardinals' pitcher talks about getting in tune

RELATED: 'Be healthy' is the goal for both Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes as they look ahead to Cardinals season

RELATED: Report: John Mozeliak sees Cardinals' 2020 outfield as open competition, favoring internal options