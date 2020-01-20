ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans won't see the last of Yadier Molina donning the birds on the bat in 2020, if the veteran catcher has his way.

At his Winter Warm Up media availability, Molina said he is open to playing past his current deal, which ends after 2020, but only if the Cardinals will have him.

"Two years ago I said that (I'd stop after my current deal). But I also said if the Cardinals want me that's the only team I want to play for," Molina said. "And it's still like that... If they want me. But if they want to move apart, that's it for me. I would love to keep playing with the Cardinals."

Molina said he didn't have a preferred timetable as to when he might want a new deal done, but that he had a loose idea of how much longer he wants to play.

"I'll go year by year, but maybe two more years," Molina said. "That would be great. I feel good. I'm 37, but my knees are good. I'm in good shape. I feel good."

The competitive desire is certainly not lacking for the two-time World Series champion and nine-time Gold Glover. He's always focused on one thing. Another title.

"To have another ring. That's the goal for me, all of my teammates and for the city," Molina said. "Try to prove people wrong like always. It's easy to see a 37-year-old catcher and say he's going to have a bad year because he's 37 years old. I have that in my mind and will try to prove people wrong."

Cardinals' veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright signed a one year deal this offseason to return to the Cardinals for his 15th year in St. Louis. Molina wants to make the time he has left with his longtime batterymate count, before they both ride into the sunset as Cardinals legends.

"We hate to think about that. We don't like to talk about it... We're just trying to win and that's our goal in our possible last year together," Molina said. "We don't think about it. We just try to stay focused on the moment and try to win another ring."

