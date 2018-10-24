ST. LOUIS – Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has won this year’s Roberto Clemente Award.

Molina grew up in Puerto Rico idolizing Roberto Clemente.

The Roberto Clemente Award is bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Molina’s on-field accomplished are impressive, but his work off the field makes him a true star. Eight years ago, Molina and his wife established ‘Foundation 4’ to help underprivileged children in Puerto Rico. For more information on ‘Foundation 4,’ click here.

‘Molina has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2018 Roberto Clemente Award in recognition of his exemplary humanitarian efforts, including relief work in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017. #STLCards,’ The Cardinals announced on Wednesday.

In 2017, Molina traveled to Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims. He distributed five truckloads of food, water and other essentials to victims of Hurricane Maria. Molina and his wife also started a GoFundMe for the victims of Hurricane Maria. They also hosted a celebrity softball game to raise money.

In June 2018, Molina and his teammates, hosted the Flavors of Puerto Rico charity dinner in St. Louis.

