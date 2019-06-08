LOS ANGELES – You can watch the Cardinals take on the Dodgers on Aug. 7 on YouTube.

The ‘MLB Game of the Week Live’ on YouTube package began on July 18 and includes free live broadcasts of 13 games during the second half of the MLB regular season.

The game broadcast will be available to all for free from any device without having to log in by going to YouTube.com/MLB, or by searching “MLB” in the YouTube app.

HOW TO ACCESS THE GAME BROADCAST

Every ‘MLB Game of the Week Live’ on YouTube broadcast is free to watch. There are no fees or sign-ups required. You do not need a YouTube account to access the games. The game broadcasts are not available anywhere else on TV or online.

Mobile

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Search for "MLB."

3. Tap the MLB YouTube channel.

4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.

5. If the game is upcoming, tap the game thumbnail and click on "Set Reminder" to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).

6. Click on the Chromecast button to watch on the big screen with a Chromecast device.

Smart TV

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Search for "MLB."

3. Click on the MLB YouTube channel.

4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.

Desktop

1. Go to www.youtube.com/mlb on your browser.

2. If the game is on, click the game thumbnail to watch live.

3. If the game is upcoming, click the "Set Reminder" button to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).