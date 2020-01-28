ST. LOUIS — There are a few things about Brett Hull that are not debatable. He's the greatest player in St. Louis Blues history, he's one of the greatest scorers in the history of the game and he is never boring.

Hull and the rest of the Blues' alumni got in on a lot of the fun this past All-Star Weekend, but of course, it was Brett stealing the show.

He had a cameo during the All-Star skills challenge, and then took his place on the Central Division bench as an honorary All-Star captain.

Thankfully, the NHL did not let this golden opportunity go to waste.

The league gave Hull a wireless microphone to wear during the game, and let's just say the result was about what you'd be hoping for.

The NHL shared some of what they captured from Hull on the bench on Twitter on Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights:

"I was terrible on breakaways... I would rather shoot it inside of five guys than ever have a breakaway. And I think Gretz will agree with me." - Hull analyzing an All-Star Game breakaway

"Not so chirpy now, are ya, Wayne." - Hull after the Central Division scored against the Pacific Division and their honorary coach, Wayne Gretzky

"I think someone put flubber on our sticks." - Hull cracking a joke about the bouncing pucks

"Straight to about here... and then... so we can go with the... where momma keeps the cookies." - Hull presumably talking about the design of a stick that would help get a shot up high on the goaltender

"Was it over when Germany bombed Pearl Harbor?" - Hull quoting a classic "Animal House" line and trying to energize his Central Division to a comeback

"I've never seen a good player with a red stick." - Hull commenting on the aesthetics of stick colors

