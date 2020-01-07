Zachary Levi to portray Kurt Warner in upcoming film about former St. Louis quarterback's remarkable life

The film is expected to be released on Dec. 18

ST. LOUIS — We already knew the Kurt Warner story was coming to the big screen. And now we know who will be playing the former Rams' quarterback.

Multiple outlets, including Variety and the Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that Zachary Levi had been selected to portray Warner in the movie titled, "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story".

Levi is probably best known for his starring role in "Shazam", and the NBC series, "Chuck".

Earlier this year it was announced that David Aaron Cohen would be writing the script, and Jon and Andrew Erwin would be directing the film.

Cohen might be best known for writing the script for the movie, "Friday Night Lights.”

The screenplay for Warner's movie is said to be based on interviews with Warner as well as his memoir.

The Kurt Warner story is no secret to St. Louis.

After stints in the Arena League, NFL Europe and even as a stock boy in an Iowa grocery store, Warner was pressed into action for the Rams in the 1999 season due to an injury to starter Trent Green.

From there, Warner made history, becoming league MVP, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win and taking home the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Warner would lead the Rams and their prolific offense known as "The Greatest Show on Turf" from 1999 to 2004, getting the team back to the Super Bowl in 2002.

That wasn't where Warner's legacy ended, though. At 37 years old he led the Arizona Cardinals to an NFC championship in 2008 and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Warner was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

