ST. LOUIS -- WIth training camp starting in two days, the Blues will be without their No. 1 goalie for up to the first two weeks of it.

Goalie Jake Allen will be sidelined the first 10-14 days with back spasms, the team announced on Wednesday. It's not known when the back spasms flared up on Allen, who arrived in St. Louis last week and was able to get on the ice and skate, but if he needs the full 14 days to be ready, it means Allen will have roughly one week to get in work for the regular season opener Oct. 4 against Winnipeg.

In addition to Allen, prospects Erik Foley (concussion) and Luke Opilka (hip) also not start camp and be out indefinitely. Foley, acquired from Winnipeg last season at the NHL trade deadline for Paul Stastny, was injured during the prospect tournament in Traverse City on Monday; he also sustained a concussion during the East Regional Final against Notre Dame on March 24.

Opilka, picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, has had three hip surgeries in all (two on the left, one on the right), and apparently, one is giving him issues again, which required a fourth surgery.

