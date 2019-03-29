ORLANDO, Fla. — A magical moment between a father and his daughter was caught on camera for the world to enjoy.

Justin Gigliello and his family were at the Disney World Resort last week celebrating his 6-year-old daughter’s upcoming birthday.

On their way to lunch he told his daughter, Lyla, how when he was a child at Disney World he would always listen to the musicians in the lobby.

“She asked if we could go and the pianist was playing,” said Justin. “One of the pieces ended and my daughter asked if he could play something for me.”

Lyla requested “Ave Maria.”

The classical tune may have come as a surprising song request, but Lyla knew it was one of her dad’s favorites to sing along to.

Justin joined in and his stunningly beautiful performance mesmerized his daughter as well as those bystanders in the lobby’s three levels.

While the moment seemed to stop time to those listening, to Justin it was another day on the job. The father has a degree in Voice Performance from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Thanks to a video taken of his performance, Justin was able to see his daughter’s enjoyment of her dad’s impressive pipes.

“I was in the zone. I really didn’t notice [Lyla’s] reaction until I watched the video. Seeing how excited she was and her expression was just amazing and so beautiful,” said Justin.

The internet is also enjoying Justin's impromptu performance. Since being posted, the video of Justin singing has been viewed by millions.