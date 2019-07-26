The Duchess of Cornwall turned 72 on July 17. But it’s the way she spent her day that makes her one of our favorite royals. Camilla was on a trip to Devon with Prince Charles in mid-July. It’s a region in South West England, and a place the royal couple visits every year.

This year, on Camilla’s birthday, the two royals spent the day at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth. The Mirror wrote a funny story about it and published some photos, and the result was internet gold.

During the visit, Camilla met two donkeys named William and Harry (those are the names of Prince Charles’ sons with the late Diana, Princess of Wales.)

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visited The Donkey Sanctuary on her birthday, July 17, 2019 and met two donkeys named after her stepsons, William and Harry.

The Donkey Sanctuary

She was photographed interacting with several other donkeys, and even a ram, and spent some time munching little treats at the refreshment table. Camilla was also given the opportunity to name The Donkey Sanctuary's newest resident, a three-week-old foal, which she named Sweet Pea.

But the cutest moment might have been when a little 3-year-old boy named Jacob burst into song, singing Camilla his own version of Happy Birthday.

The visit by the royal couple was timed to coincide with the sanctuary’s big 50th anniversary celebration.

“The Duchess of Cornwall’s visit today was an opportunity to celebrate our landmark achievements over the last 50 years – from our foundation as a charity rescuing UK donkeys from neglect and abuse to a global leader for equine welfare, research and veterinary care,” said The Donkey Sanctuary’s CEO, Mike Baker.

Camilla looked like she thoroughly enjoyed the day, and at the end of her visit, she was gifted a Donkey Sanctuary-branded Monopoly game and a framed photo of Sweet Pea, the three-week-old foal she named during her visit.

Camilla named this three-week-old foal Sweet Pea.

The Donkey Sanctuary

She’s a hard-working royal, and the fact that she would spend her birthday at the sanctuary is another reason she’s tops on our list.

The Donkey Sanctuary started as a donkey rescue, and is now an international animal welfare group that runs 10 sanctuaries around the UK and Europe, has given life-long care to more than 6,000 donkeys and mules and helps animals in at least 35 countries.

