Grab a cocktail to-go at these St. Louis restaurants

It’s no surprise bartenders in the St. Louis area are still finding ways to sling drinks for the thirsty among us. And, they’re getting really creative.

ST. LOUIS — We all have our ways of getting through this global coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual dates with friends? Check.

Quiet walks in the neighborhood? Check.

Binging Netflix? Check and check.

But one of the other ways Americans are trying to get by… is with booze. A lot of it.

Nielsen, a company that tracks consumer habits, found alcohol sales were up 55% the week ending March 21 across the U.S. It was around that time people realized it could be awhile before grabbing a pint at their favorite brewery or toasting a drink at their favorite moody cocktail joint.

Not long after, dining rooms were forced to close throughout Missouri and Illinois.

The Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team rounded up some local restaurants that are pouring and shaking cocktails live they’ve never done before.

Mission Taco Joint

This go-to taco spot is offering margarita kits for curbside pick-up. Customers can get the fresh margarita juice mix for $30. For $80, you can get the mix and a bottle of Mission Taco’ private label Una Vida blanco tequila. Guests can order online or over the phone.

Yellowbelly

Yellowbelly just launched a cocktail drive-thru for Friday afternoons. The Central West End joint is offering a select menu each week. Orders have to be placed online by 9 p.m. Thursday. The pre-mixed drinks will be ready for pickup Friday from 2 - 6 p.m. at Yellowbelly on Lindell.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

Hacienda rolled out a similar pouch service for its famous margaritas and sangria. The 17-ounce pouches make about 2.5 regular-sized drinks. Prices range from $10 to $16 per pouch depending on which tequila you prefer.

Hacienda also is selling its sangria in the same pouch. It costs $10.

The restaurant in St. Louis County is offering curbside pick-up and delivery. You can view Hacienda's menu and more details here.

Narwhal’s Crafted

Famous for frozen version of your favorite shaken or stirred beverage, Narwhal’s is taking its quirky concept to another level by offering Quarantine Care Packages.

The items in the packages have been varying, depending on the week and available, but there have been two mainstays since launching several weeks ago: Narwhal’s frozen drinks and toilet paper.

Other items packed into the box frequently include Pretzel Boys frozen pretzels, gift cards, water and a couple local craft beers.

Besides the care packages, Narwhal’s continues to fill up cups and fishbowls to curbside pickup. You can order online on Narwhal’s Crafted’s website.

Chao Baan

Chao Baan, located on the edge of The Grove neighborhood, is offering Thai-inspired cocktails to go. They're offering a mix of house favorites and new concoctions in the cutest little to-go bottles for $9 each. You can check out the full list of to-go cocktails on Chao Baan's website here. The restaurant is offering online ordering for food and drinks here.

Edibles & Essentials

The south St. Louis restaurant is batching up some of its most-requested cocktails for customers to enjoy at home. Edibles & Essential is selling its sangria by the gallon, grand old fashions are going by the pint and the hibiscus lime cooler (which looks like summer in a glass, by the way) is sold by the quart. Check out online ordering for Edibles & Essentials by clicking here.

